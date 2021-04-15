Dump truck rally hits Toronto highways this morning

Hundreds of dump trucks are set to hit Toronto highways on Thursday morning as part of a rally in protest of changes to trucking industry standards.

The road rally is scheduled to begin sometime around 9 a.m. from the Derry Road and Dixie Road area of Mississauga.

The trucks are expected to make their way to the southbound 427, eastbound Gardiner Expressway, northbound Don Valley Parkway, westbound 401 and then will disperse once they get back to the 427.

The coalition includes trucking companies, independent dump truck drivers and members of the construction industry.

They have been staging protests as part their Dontdumponus.ca campaign.

Rule changes that took effect in January 2021 require trucks older than 15 years to undergo a retrofit at their own costs. The coalition says the trucks that haven’t been retrofitted pose no safety risks.

The group says at least 1,000 trucks are now considered non-compliant thanks to the change in industry standards that makes the older trucks non-compliant. The coalition would like to see the older models grandfathered in.

The campaign is calling on the Ministry of Transportation and the provincial government to help them find solutions and deal with industry issues.

“After months of protest and outreach, the Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney and Premier Doug Ford have failed to address the concerns of the industry and resolve issues,” says the campaign in a release.

