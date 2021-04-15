Ford, cabinet actively discussing province-wide curfew: sources

Doug Ford and his cabinet continue to discuss the possibility of a province-wide curfew as well as potential changes to construction, sources confirm with 680 NEWS.

While many options are being considered and are subject to change, the new restrictions could include shutting down construction to just significant infrastructure projects, sources say.

Cabinet has not voted on this and no decision is final.

NEW – An Ontario wide curfew is being discussed by Premier Ford and his cabinet, sources tell 680NEWS, though no final decision has been made and nothing is final. Also up for consideration is new restrictions on nonessential construction. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) April 15, 2021

Hours after the province set a new record for daily infections – logging 4,736 cases – Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, said she had never seen things so bad.

“Unfortunately our situation is dire,” Yaffe said at Thursday’s briefing.

“At some of the previous press conferences I have referred to the situation as worrisome, and even scary. What is truly scary is that when I used those words before, our rates and our trends were nowhere near where we find ourselves today.”

The 1,932 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 659 in intensive care are both record highs, she noted, highlighting the immense pressure on the healthcare system.

Yaffe said it is likely we will see our daily COVID-19 cases remain high for the next while, and the number of people in intensive care will increase even more.

She revealed a 36 percent increase in the seven-day average since last week.

“Remember what things were like last spring when we had the stay-at-home order and what the streets were like. They were pretty much empty. They’re not empty these days,” she said.

“We have to go back to that. We have to go back and think like we did then.”

New public health restrictions – on top of Ontario’s current stay-at-home order and closure of in-person schooling – will be required and have been recommended to cabinet, Yaffe said.

Earlier Thursday, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones refused to confirm whether a curfew was among the restrictions under consideration but expressed concern over recent riots in Montreal after one was implemented there.

“I am not going to have a conversation about what cabinet discusses,” she said.

“I think the Montreal riots speak to the challenge of both enforcing and people’s willingness to do a curfew but again, all options are on the table.”

Jones said people are not respecting the stay-at-home order and criticized people seen not wearing masks.

The possibility of a province-wide curfew is sparking debate in Ontario.

On Thursday, 680 NEWS heard an extreme range of opinions from residents on the idea. Among those who refuse, is one man, who called it “ridiculous.”

“I wouldn’t have a choice [than to comply,]” he told 680 NEWS.

“I have two kids. I want to be a good example to them.”

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is certainly opposed.

Executive Director, Michael Bryant, feels a curfew would fail to meet the two big constitutional requirements, saying there is no proof that a curfew in Quebec fought back the pandemic. “Evidence that people are getting sick, for example, after 8 o’clock and before 6 in the morning and this curfew is the only thing that can target it? I don’t think they have that kind of evidence,” Bryant said, adding that Ontario needs a scalpel, but a curfew would be more like a sledgehammer. He also fears a curfew would lead to discrimination against the homeless and other minorities who could be stopped in the street late at night and harrased. Protests were held in Montreal and Quebec City in violation of curfew on Tuesday night but were quickly dispersed. It was the third night in a row that demonstrations were held.

It’s unclear if a decision and subsequent announcement will be made by the Ford government on Friday.

The last COVID-19 modelling is expected to be revealed tomorrow.

“Things are not going to get better if we don’t change,” Yaffe said.

“Things will, in fact, get worse. So, that’s the bottom line.”

With files from the Canadian Press