Police warn of cryptocurrency investment scam; suspects pose as 'attractive women' online

Toronto police is warning people of an ongoing crypto currency scam online.

Police say the suspect poses as an attractive woman online and meets potential victims via a social media or dating app.

The suspects engages the victim in a conversation over a few days. It begins with small talk and the suspect eventually explains how they have recently had success with investing in cryptocurrencies.

The suspect then gives the victim a website link which looks like a legitimate cryptocurrency exchange site and encourages the victim to make a deposit. Once the deposit is made, it is manipulated to make it look like the investment has made substantial gains.

Thereafter the victim is encouraged to deposit more money, but when they attempt to withdraw, the website’s “support team” tells them they need to pay a large amount in taxes in order to do so.

If the victim pays the “taxes,” they are informed of even more expenses that must be paid in order to release their money.

Police say in some rare cases a small amount of money is released initially to fool the victim into believing the enterprise is legitimate, so that they will continue to make more deposits. In most cases, the money is never returned.

Police have issued a public safety alert about the scam and are asked to contact police with any additional information.