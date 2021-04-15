Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cherry blossom trees at Trinity Bellwoods fenced off
by News Staff
Posted Apr 15, 2021 2:09 pm EDT
Fencing was installed around the cherry blossom trees at Trinity Bellwoods Park on April 15, 2021. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman
With the first sight of cherry blossom blooms at Trinity Bellwoods park, the city deployed staff to install metal fencing around the trees on Thursday.
Fencing was also installed last year at the popular park, in an attempt to discourage people from gathering to catch a glimpse of the much anticipated blooms.
Last year, the city also painted white circles in the park to mitigate crowding and help keep people six-feet apart and on Monday, Mayor John Tory suggested that the city may look into repainting them in parks in efforts to help people enjoy green spaces safely.
It is unclear when the fencing, part of the city’s “blossom health protection arrangements,” will be installed in High Park. Other arrangements include parks and city staff continuously monitoring the area to make sure people do not gather in the three largest collections of cherry trees in the park.
Tory encouraged people to enjoy the blooms safely from home via the city’s cherry blossom live stream, which has proven to be the city’s most popular stream.