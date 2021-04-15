Loading articles...

Canadian home sales up 76% year-over-year, set new March record: CREA

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales hit an all-time record in March as supply slowly returned to the overheated market.

Sales across the country amounted to 76,259 last month, up 76.2 per cent from 43,283 during the same period last year.

On a month-over-month basis, sales in March were up 5.2 per cent compared with February.

The average price of a home sold in Canada during March was $716,828, up 31.6 per cent from $544,824 the same time last year.

The number of new listings reached 105,001, a more than 50 per cent increase from 69,665 last March.

As supply started rebounding, the national sales-to-new listings ratio eased back to 80.5 per cent in March compared with a peak level of 90.9 per cent set in January. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB DVP south of Don Mills. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:02 AM
Not exactly a TGIF when it comes to the weather tomorrow!
Latest Weather
Read more