Australia to withdraw last 80 troops from Afghanistan
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2021 12:01 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 12:14 am EDT
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia would complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September in line with the United States and other allies, the prime minister said Thursday.
Australia’s contribution to the NATO-led mission had once exceeded 15,000 personnel, but only 80 remain.
“In line with the United States and other allies and partners, the last remaining Australian troops will depart Afghanistan in September,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, without nominating a day.
“The decision represents a significant milestone in Australia’s military history,” he added.
President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the last 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States that triggered the campaign.
More than 39,000 Australian military personnel have served in Afghanistan since 2001, and 41 have been killed there.
