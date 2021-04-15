Loading articles...

Alberta coal consultation terms of reference rule out land use, water concerns

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

EDMONTON — A committee that is supposed to consult Albertans on coal development in the Rocky Mountains won’t be able to ask questions about water or land use.

The terms of reference for the committee, posted to a government website, say the five-member committee will only be able to consider issues under the control of the Department of Energy. 

The document is heavily focused on gauging how much Albertans understand about current coal policies and regulations. 

It asks if coal mines should be allowed on the most sensitive landscapes and, if so, how they should be regulated.

The committee will only be able to report what they hear if it is within the committee’s scope. 

It is also asked to reach out to First Nations to help them work with Energy Minister Sonya Savage. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Derry ramp to NB 410 is CLOSED due to a collision. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:02 AM
Not exactly a TGIF when it comes to the weather tomorrow!
Latest Weather
Read more