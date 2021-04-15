Loading articles...

Alaska reports 19 virus related deaths in recent months

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 8:14 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — The state health department Thursday reported 19 resident deaths related to COVID-19 following death certificate reviews, though none of the deaths were described as recent.

Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with the department, said one death occurred in December and others occurred in February and March. The department also reported a death of a nonresident.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 329 resident deaths related to COVID-19 and more than 63,000 COVID-19 cases among residents.

The department also reported Thursday that nearly 40% of Alaskans 16 or over are considered fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:50 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Weston express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:54 PM
Heading out tonight? Light rain is expected so grab the umbrella.
Latest Weather
Read more