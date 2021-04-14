Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths
by Michael Ranger
Posted Apr 14, 2021 9:58 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 14, 2021 at 9:59 am EDT
A person wears a disposable mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus while walking by a patio with tents for the customers to sits instead of inside the restaurant in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Ontario is reporting 4,156 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Wednesday.
There were 54,211 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, up from the more than 42,000 completed a day ago. Testing numbers are typically down earlier in the week.
The province reports a test positivity rate of 8.6 per cent, down from 10.3 a day ago but up from 6.7 per cent on the same day last week.
Tuesday’s positivity rate was the highest province reported since the start of the pandemic. The previous high of 9.7 per cent came on two days, Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, during the peak of the second wave.