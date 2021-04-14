Ontario reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,156 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Wednesday.

There were 54,211 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, up from the more than 42,000 completed a day ago. Testing numbers are typically down earlier in the week.

The province reports a test positivity rate of 8.6 per cent, down from 10.3 a day ago but up from 6.7 per cent on the same day last week.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was the highest province reported since the start of the pandemic. The previous high of 9.7 per cent came on two days, Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, during the peak of the second wave.

The province reported 3,670 cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday.

