North American stock markets up in early trading, price of oil climbs higher

Last Updated Apr 14, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — North American stock markets were up in early trading, while the price of oil also climbed higher. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.26 points at 19,284.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.53 points at 33,761.80. The S&P 500 index was up 2.72 points at 4,144.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.06 points at 14,005.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.57 cents US compared with 79.66 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.31 at US$61.49 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$10.60 at US$1,737.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

