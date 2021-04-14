NDP calls for investigation into how Ford government chose COVID-19 hot spots

The NDP is calling for the auditor general to investigate how the Ford government chose certain postal code zones as COVID-19 hot spots.

This comes after a CBC report earlier this week revealed five of the designated hot spots actually have rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death that are lower than the provincial average.

Four out of the five postal codes are in ridings that are currently held by Conservative MPP’s.

A review of the data further showed seven postal code zones harder hit by COVID-19, but are not classified as hot spots. All are located in ridings held by the opposition parties.

The seven postal codes in question are located in Ottawa, Niagara, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex.

Leader Andrea Horwath has sent a letter to auditor general Bonnie Lysyk asking her to review the data used by the government giving vaccine priority to certain neighbourhoods.

Horwath says she’s concerned the selection of these hot-spot zones is inequitable and wants the review the data to assure Ontarians that the vaccines are going where they are most needed.

In question period on Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the original hot spots were identified based on historical data and on transmission records and hospitalizations.