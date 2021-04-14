Loading articles...

Male shot near Jane and Sheppard

A male is being rushed to hospital after being shot near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

The male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the upper body and is being transported to hospital by emergency run.

There has been no suspect details released at this time.

More to come

