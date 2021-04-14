High Park to stay open ahead of Cherry Blossom season, Tory says

The cherry blossoms in High Park are on the verge of being in full bloom and Toronto Mayor John Tory says, unlike last year, the park will not be closed.

Tory said Wednesday that steps are being taken to limit the crowds.

“Staff are working to install fencing in High Park around the three largest collections of cherry trees to discourage people from gathering to see the blossoms,” said the Mayor.

“Parks and other city staff will be on the site to continuously monitor what is going on and make sure those measures are successful in avoiding crowd scenes.”

Tory ays the 24-hour bloom camera will be back, which is bad news for trespassers.

In May of last year, a man was ticketed over $1,000 on three trespassing offences after he was caught on the city’s bloom cam, which was set up to allow residents to watch the cherry blossoms while the park is closed to enforce physical distancing.

Last Spring, High Park was closed from April 30th to May 10th and virtual events were held for the cherry blossom season to ensure residents can watch the bloom while still social distancing.

The blossoms usually last between four and 10 days and attract tens of thousands of people during the bloom.

Blossom watchers predict the blooms will begin next week with Sakura in High Park saying on Tuesday that buds are “well into the fourth and fifth stages of development.”

“Thanks to the weather’s help in 2021, we can expect to see the first few blooms begin opening on April 14,” they say on their website.

“My prediction for the 2021 peak bloom is that we should see the cherry blossom trees at least 75% in bloom, starting around April 18, and continuing through to the 28th.”

Tory says he hopes people learned their lesson from last year when the park was closed.

“We have to rely on people, at some point in time, to understand that if they want to have the ability to use the park to have a walk or to have a cycle, in order to be outside in the fresh air… they’re going to have to follow the very clear parameters set out by this fencing,” Tory said.

When reached for comment, the city told 680 NEWS it is still working on a plan and will provide more details in the near future.

“In general, the only way we can reduce the numbers and stop the spread is to avoid having large gatherings and help keep everyone safe,” said Sakura in High Park.

“While the risks still remain high, we will have to wait and see what the final decision by the City will be for High Par.”