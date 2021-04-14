Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock mixed

Last Updated Apr 14, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 15.50 cents at $6.4675 a bushel; May corn rose 10.25 cents at $5.90 a bushel; May oats was up 8.50 cents at $3.8325 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 19.25 cents at $14.0875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .75 cent at $1.2212 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.70 cents at $1.4142 a pound; April lean hogs was up .47 cent at 1.0367 a pound.

The Associated Press

