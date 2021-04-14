Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coast Guard: Rescue underway after commercial boat capsizes
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2021 5:56 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 14, 2021 at 5:58 am EDT
GRAND ISLE, La. — The Coast Guard and multiple other boats rescued six people onboard a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and were searching for more, the agency said.
The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several “good samaritan” vessels were responding to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot (81-meter) boat overturned.
The Coast Guard also said a search plane was flying in to assist, The Advocate reported.
The agency warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms that passed through the area earlier Tuesday, causing damage in New Orleans and surrounding communities.
It was not immediately clear how many people were onboard the boat or whether there were any injuries.