Loading articles...

10 emerging writers receive $50,000 Whiting Awards

Last Updated Apr 14, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Fiction authors Steven Dunn and Tope Falarin and dramatists Jordan E. Cooper and Sylvia Khoury are among this year’s winners of the Whiting Awards, honours with a cash prize of $50,000 that are presented to each of 10 emerging writers.

Previous winners of the award, established in 1985 and managed by the Whiting Foundation, include Colson Whitehead, Michael R. Jackson and former U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith, who gave a keynote address during Wednesday night’s virtual ceremony.

Other new recipients of the Whiting include dramatist Donnetta Lavinia Grays, nonfiction writers Joshua Bennett and Sarah Stewart Johnson and the poets Marwa Helal, Ladan Osman and Xandria Phillips.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:53 PM
CLEAR: NB DVP ramp to WB Lawrence has reopened. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:38 PM
Soak up that sun until sunset tonight at 7:59pm. We don't see very much of it the next few days.
Latest Weather
Read more