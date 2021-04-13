Loading articles...

Yukon headed for minority government with NDP holding balance of power

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 2:28 am EDT

WHITEHORSE — Yukon is headed toward a minority government with the Liberal and Yukon parties tied with the same number of seats after Monday’s election.

With all of the votes counted, the Liberal and Yukon parties were tied with eight seats, and the NDP had won two seats.

The riding of Vuntut Gwitchin was headed to a judicial recount after Liberal candidate Pauline Frost, the territory’s health minister, was tied with New Democrat Annie Blake at 78 votes each.

Ten seats were needed for a majority government.

The Liberals came into the election looking to build on their surprise 2016 majority win.

Liberal Leader Sandy Silver urged Yukoners to not change the course in this election, pitching his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons his party should continue to lead the territory.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon accused the Liberals of not following through on previous campaign promises.

Opposition politicians had questioned the decision to hold an election during the pandemic, particularly as the territory worked through its COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press


