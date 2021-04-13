Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
UHN pauses vaccine registration for people 18-49 because of supply shortage
by News Staff
Posted Apr 13, 2021 7:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 7:29 pm EDT
March 17, 2021, Toronto, Canada: A signage seen outside the Metro Convention Centre vaccination centre in Toronto..Toronto has launched ''Let's get TO Vaccinated'' program to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit Image: © Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire
Just a day after it opened its vaccine registry to people aged 18 to 49 living in specific postal codes, the University Health Network is pressing pause on registrations.
On Monday,
to those living in postal codes M5V, M6E and M6H. the registry was opened
Those who managed to register will be contacted when appointments become available.
The temporary halt is reportedly due to supply issues, with the network tweeting that registration will reopen when “additional vaccine supply is confirmed.”
