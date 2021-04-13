UHN pauses vaccine registration for people 18-49 because of supply shortage

Just a day after it opened its vaccine registry to people aged 18 to 49 living in specific postal codes, the University Health Network is pressing pause on registrations.

On Monday, the registry was opened to those living in postal codes M5V, M6E and M6H.

Those who managed to register will be contacted when appointments become available.

The temporary halt is reportedly due to supply issues, with the network tweeting that registration will reopen when “additional vaccine supply is confirmed.”