Transport truck rollover closes westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Hwy. 427

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 9:45 pm EDT

A truck rollover has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

A transport truck rollover has caused the closure of the Highway 401 westbound lanes near Highway 427 that will likely last all night.

Provincial police say the transport truck was reportedly cut off by a vehicle and clipped by another transport truck before rolling over, spreading lumber all over the highway.

There were no serious injuries reported, but there was damage to the highway. Police say clean up will likely take all night.

All westbound lanes are closed of the 401, approaching the 427 and traffic is being forced onto the southbound lanes of the Highway 427.

