Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, SIU says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 13, 2021 3:34 pm EDT
Ontario’s police watchdog says a Toronto officer has been charged with sexual assault.
The Special Investigations Unit says it was contacted by Toronto police last month about a complaint regarding an alleged sexual assault on March 21.
The agency says Const. Conal Quinn is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by an official.
It says Quinn is set to appear in court on May 7.
The agency says it will make no further comment on the investigation since the matter is now before the courts.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.
