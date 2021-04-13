Loading articles...

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez, left, is greeted at the dugout steps by manager Charlie Montoyo after hitting a two-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia during the third inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of action for at least 10 days, manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Tuesday.

Montoyo told reporters that Hernandez began feeling symptoms on Monday but is feeling better.

Hernandez, who is symptomatic, had close contact with a positive case from outside the team last week. He was subsequently placed on the injured list as a result.

The Blue Jays recently began vaccinating some players which led to some adverse side effects for pitcher Ryan Borucki and outfielder Lourd-mlbes Gurriel Jr., with the latter reportedly throwing up between innings in the middle of a game.

Hernandez is the first Blue Jays player to test positive for the virus this season.

The Blue Jays (3-5) host the New York Yankees at 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

