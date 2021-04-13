The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Loading articles...

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT

Movies US charts:

1. Wonder Woman 1984

2. Synchronic

3. Promising Young Woman

4. City of Lies

5. News of the World

6. Raya and the Last Dragon

7. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

8. The Vault

9. The Illusionist

10. The Croods: A New Age

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Shiva Baby

3. Minari

4. The Father

5. Willy’s Wonderland

6. My Salinger Year

7. Moffie

8. Our Friend

9. Six Minutes to Midnight

10. Roe V. Wade

The Associated Press

