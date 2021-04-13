The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

There are 1,078,562 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,078,562 confirmed cases (78,293 active, 976,877 resolved, 23,392 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,548 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 206.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 57,669 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,238.

There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 251 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 36. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.55 per 100,000 people.

There have been 29,251,338 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,031 confirmed cases (15 active, 1,010 resolved, six deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 11 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 228,184 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 165 confirmed cases (six active, 159 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 131,383 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,781 confirmed cases (45 active, 1,670 resolved, 66 deaths).

There were six new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 4.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 452,860 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,736 confirmed cases (133 active, 1,570 resolved, 33 deaths).

There were four new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 17.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 71 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.

There have been 277,442 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 329,472 confirmed cases (13,253 active, 305,463 resolved, 10,756 deaths).

There were 1,490 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 154.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,940 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,563.

There were 12 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 55 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.44 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,599,386 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 394,679 confirmed cases (35,840 active, 351,257 resolved, 7,582 deaths).

There were 3,670 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 243.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27,077 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,868.

There were 15 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 124 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 18. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.46 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,045,154 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 35,459 confirmed cases (1,438 active, 33,070 resolved, 951 deaths).

There were 135 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 104.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 912 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 130.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.95 per 100,000 people.

There have been 615,454 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 36,892 confirmed cases (2,555 active, 33,880 resolved, 457 deaths).

There were 288 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 216.77 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,910 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 273.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 705,758 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 163,119 confirmed cases (15,087 active, 146,011 resolved, 2,021 deaths).

There were 1,081 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 341.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,994 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,285.

There were three new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.7 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,851,400 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 113,702 confirmed cases (9,919 active, 102,268 resolved, 1,515 deaths).

There were 873 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 192.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,714 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,102.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.43 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,308,820 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 75 confirmed cases (one active, 73 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,690 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,683 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,048 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press