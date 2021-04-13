The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:55 a.m.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says the goal of opening the so-called Atlantic bubble on April 19 is precarious.

King told a news conference today the Atlantic premiers are meeting to make a decision about the travel bubble and he expects a formal announcement later today.

King said the COVID-19 situation in Atlantic Canada is becoming more concerning and he anticipates opening the bubble will be delayed.

The Atlantic bubble was first introduced last summer as a way for Atlantic Canadian residents to travel between provinces without having to self-isolate for two weeks, as travellers from other parts of Canada must do.

—

10:40 a.m.

Ontario reports 3,670 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel Region, and 519 in York Region.

The ministry of health says there are 626 people in an intensive-care unit and 422 on a ventilator.

Ontario says more than 95,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday’s report.

—

9:15 a.m.

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yukon, bringing the total number of cases in the territory to 75 since the pandemic began.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Brendan Hanley says the new case involves a Whitehorse resident exposed to the virus through contact with an out-of-territory worker who travelled to Yukon.

The affected person is self-isolating and data shows this is the only confirmed active case of COVID-19 in Yukon.

Hanley has also expanded the notice for passengers aboard the April 3 Air North flight 4N538 from Vancouver to Whitehorse and for anyone in Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport terminal between 4 and 5 p.m. that day, advising them to self-monitor and get tested if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press