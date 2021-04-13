Loading articles...

Tech sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.82 points at 19,224.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 149.42 points at 33,595.98. The S&P 500 index was up 2.05 points at 4,130.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.60 points at 13,958.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.59 cents US compared with 79.66 cents US on Monday. 

The May crude oil contract was up 53 cents at US$60.23 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$15.80 at US$1,748.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.04 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Hwy 25 - the right lane remains closed from emergency maintenance. Heavy delays on the approach. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Radar up to 9:09am April 13. Showers and drizzle moving through. Sunny breaks for afternoon (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more