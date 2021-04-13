Loading articles...

Shooting occurs near Maryland State Police barracks

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A trooper was involved in a shooting near a Maryland State Police barracks Tuesday, authorities said.

Maryland State Police Sgt. Casey Ruth said investigators are responding to a “trooper-involved shooting” near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown. She didn’t immediately release additional information, including whether anybody was injured in the shooting.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles (97 kilometres) southeast of Washington.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Hwy 418 - two lanes blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Radar up to 9:09am April 13. Showers and drizzle moving through. Sunny breaks for afternoon (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more