Shooting occurs near Maryland State Police barracks

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A trooper was involved in a shooting near a Maryland State Police barracks Tuesday, authorities said.

Maryland State Police Sgt. Casey Ruth said investigators are responding to a “trooper-involved shooting” near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown. She didn’t immediately release additional information, including whether anybody was injured in the shooting.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles (97 kilometres) southeast of Washington.

The Associated Press