Loading articles...

Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 8:14 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
COLLISION: WB 401 south of Pearson Airport in the collectors 3 left lanes are blocked, in the express 1 right lane is blocked #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Radar up to 9:09am April 13. Showers and drizzle moving through. Sunny breaks for afternoon (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more