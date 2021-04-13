Ontario reports record positivity rate, nearly 3,700 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 3,670 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Tuesday.

There were 42,167 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, down from the nearly 48,000 completed a day ago.

The province reports a test positivity rate of 10.3 per cent, up from 9.5 a day ago and 8.9 last week. It is the highest positivity rate the province has reported since the start of the pandemic. The previous of 9.7 per cent came on two days, Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, during the peak of the second wave.

The province reported 4,401 new cases and 15 deaths on Monday and a pandemic high 4,456 cases on Sunday.

Locally, there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel, 519 in York Region, 214 in Ottawa and 196 in Durham.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, predicts the city is currently on track to see 2,500 new daily cases by the months end.

The projection is contingent on transmission rates staying at current levels and in her report presented to the board of health, de Villa says variants of concern were associated with a 91 per cent increase in COVID-19 deaths, and a 36 per cent increase in hospitalizations in the city.

People between the ages of 18-49 in three Toronto COVID-19 hotspots (M5V, M6E, M6H) can now register for vaccines through the University Health Network (UHN).

On Monday, Toronto reported 1,296 new cases.

There are now 1,822 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19 with 626 in the ICU. It is the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic and another record-high for ICU patients.

Ontario says it will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is exploring its options to boost hospital capacity and staffing levels as variants of concern wreak havoc on the province.

There were 95,692 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 3,310,157 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that the province will keep all schools in Ontario closed to in-person learning indefinitely following the current school break.

The government had previously maintained that schools would reopen next week but unions had called for schools to close in the absence of stronger safety measures.

“We are seeing a rapidly deteriorating situation with a record number of COVID cases and hospital admissions threatening to overwhelm our health care system,” said Premier Ford.

Elementary and secondary schools in the province are to move to teacher-led remote learning when students return from the break on April 19.

More to come.

With files from the Canadian Press