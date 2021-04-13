Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Most Canadians plan to get COVID-19 vaccine, but safety fears drive hesitancy: poll
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 13, 2021 8:36 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 8:40 am EDT
AstraZeneca/University of Oxford
A new poll suggests more Canadians than ever plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Among those who don’t, fear is driven heavily by their belief the we don’t know the long term effects of the vaccines and that they were rushed onto the market too quickly.
Around eight in 10 people surveyed
say they will get vaccinated. by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies
That compares with seven in 10 people who said they planned to get a vaccine two months ago, and six in 10 people who said so last October.
Among the 20 per cent of people surveyed who said they weren’t going to be vaccinated, or weren’t sure yet, more than 90 per cent said they didn’t know the long-term effect of the vaccine, 86 per cent said vaccine side-effects were dangerous and 85 per cent said vaccines were not properly tested for safety.
The online poll of 1,504 adult Canadians was conducted online between April 9th and 11th.
It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.
