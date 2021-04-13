Peel police charge man, woman following hate-crime in Mississauga

A man and woman face multiple charges after an alleged hate crime in Mississauga.

Peel police say the victims were at a hardware store at Mavis Road and Hillcrest Avenue last month and got into an argument with two people in the parking lot.

The argument escalated and one of the suspects retrieved a weapon from his truck and starting making threats and anti-Black racial slurs against the couple.

The other suspect was damaging the victims’ vehicle.

The pair then fled the area before the arrival of police.

Investigators say a 27-year-old woman from Mississauga has been charged with mischief and a 24-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

Both parties were released with a scheduled date to appear in court in Brampton on June 25th.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.