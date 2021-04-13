Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
France suspends all Brazil flights due to virus variants
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2021 10:05 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT
A man wearing a face mask walks down the steps of the Tuileries Garden, in Paris, Saturday, April 10, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Friday that the U.S. "won the bet" on coronavirus vaccines by investing massively and moving fast with experimental treatments, and urged his compatriots to join a "national war effort" to administer and make vaccines. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
PARIS — France’s prime minister has announced the suspension of all flights between Brazil and France amid concerns over coronavirus variants.
Prime Minister Jean Castex made the announcement Tuesday in parliament.
He said: “We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice.”
France has had 5.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the highest number in Europe, and has seen over 99,000 die in the pandemic.