Loading articles...

France suspends all Brazil flights due to virus variants

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

A man wearing a face mask walks down the steps of the Tuileries Garden, in Paris, Saturday, April 10, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Friday that the U.S. "won the bet" on coronavirus vaccines by investing massively and moving fast with experimental treatments, and urged his compatriots to join a "national war effort" to administer and make vaccines. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

PARIS — France’s prime minister has announced the suspension of all flights between Brazil and France amid concerns over coronavirus variants.

Prime Minister Jean Castex made the announcement Tuesday in parliament.

He said: “We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice.”

France has had 5.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the highest number in Europe, and has seen over 99,000 die in the pandemic.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Hwy 25 - the right lane remains closed from emergency maintenance. Heavy delays on the approach. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Radar up to 9:09am April 13. Showers and drizzle moving through. Sunny breaks for afternoon (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more