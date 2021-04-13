Former Weston Food Chairman, W. Galen Weston, dies at 80

Patriarch of the Weston empire and former Weston Food Chairman, W. Galen Weston, has died at the age of 80, his family confirms.

Weston died on April 12, 2021, “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” a release states.

“My father’s greatest gift was inspiring those around him to achieve more than they thought possible,” Galen G. Weston, Chairman and CEO, George Weston Limited said.

“In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” he added.

The Weston family controls Loblaws, and other food, real estate and retail companies.

W. Galen Weston retired as Chairman of George Weston Limited in 2016.