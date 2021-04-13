What did the pandemic do to our social media use?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it increased it, obviously. But how? And what is that doing to us. A dive into the data that shows us where we spent our extra time, how it made us feel and which platforms have become indispensable and which ones we actually enjoy can reveal a lot about how the apps that live on our phones can change our behaviour. And how they can change to be more useful to us … if that’s their goal.

GUEST: Rani Molla, Senior Data Reporter, Recode

