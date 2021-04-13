Loading articles...

What did the pandemic do to our social media use?

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 5:39 am EDT

In today’s Big Story podcast, it increased it, obviously. But how? And what is that doing to us. A dive into the data that shows us where we spent our extra time, how it made us feel and which platforms have become indispensable and which ones we actually enjoy can reveal a lot about how the apps that live on our phones can change our behaviour. And how they can change to be more useful to us … if that’s their goal.

GUEST: Rani Molla, Senior Data Reporter, Recode

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
City Streets: NB/SB Jane is CLOSED north of Bloor from Annette to St. Johns Rd because of a fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: More areas in the west end of the GTA added to Fog Advisory ⁦@680NEWS⁩ ⁦@680NEWStraffic⁩
Latest Weather
Read more