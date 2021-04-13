Community groups to organize COVID-19 vaccines for 18+ residents in hot spots

Ontario says community groups will help organize COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents aged 18 and older in “high risk” settings within virus hotspots.

The province says those groups include faith-based organizations, employers and other community organizations.

Mobile teams and pop-up clinics will be used to vaccinate residents in those places and the government says individuals can contact their local health units for details.

The hotspot plan will first take effect in certain postal codes in Toronto and Peel Region.

Currently people aged 50 or older living in hotspot neighbourhoods in those regions can book a vaccination appointment using the provincial portal.

The province says public health units may determine additional hotspots communities and can change plans to target those.

Education workers who work or live in hotspot postal codes in Toronto and Peel will be provided with an eligibility letter from their local school board to access a shot.

Those workers can schedule appointments through the provincial vaccine booking portal starting Tuesday. The province says that will expand to other hot spots, with timing to be determined.

However, while daycares remain open, childcare workers are still scheduled to get their first doses in mid-May unless they live in a hotspot.

Meanwhile, two shipments of the Moderna vaccine scheduled to arrive in April have each been delayed by a week and the province says it is not able to administer the 150,000 doses a day they are capable of due to ongoing supply issues. Currently an average of 97,500 vaccine doses are being administered daily.

More vaccine supply is expected from the federal government over the coming weeks, with most doses coming from Pfizer. The province says those vaccines have been “weighted to support vaccination of high-risk communities to ensure reliable delivery.”

A look at vaccine delivery schedules for Ontario. Credit: Ministry of Health

Since Monday, 95,692 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered and a total of 3,310,157 vaccine doses have been given in the province so far.

By age group, the following numbers have been given the first dose of the vaccine:

80 and older: 88 per cent

75-79: 81 percent

70-74: 62 per cent

65-69: 38 per cent

60-64: 35 per cent

55-59: 20 per cent

50-54: 14 per cent

A look at the current status of vaccine administration in Ontario. Credit: Ministry of Health

Projected sequencing of phase two of Ontario’s vaccine rollout, April to June. Updated as of April 9. Credit: Ministry of Health

Ontario reported 3,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel Region, and 519 in York Region.

The ministry of health said that there are 1,822 people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are 626 people in an intensive-care unit and 422 on a ventilator.

Ontario said it will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.

Public health units in Ontario and who is being vaccinated for COVID-19, as of April 13. Credit: Ministry of Health