Canadian businessman, Loblaws founder Galen Weston dies at age 80

A pioneer in the Canadian grocery store business has died.

His family says W. Galen Weston died Monday peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity.

Weston was 80 years old.

“My father’s greatest gift was inspiring those around him to achieve more than they thought possible. In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” said Galen G. Weston, Chairman, and CEO, George Weston Limited.

Weston was also head of the world’s second-largest luxury goods retailer as chairman of Holt Renfrew in Canada.

Alannah Weston, Chairman, Selfridges Group, added, “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary. His energy electrified those of us who were lucky enough to work alongside him to reimagine what customer experience could be.”

He ran Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaws, before stepping down as chairman in 2016.

His family says he dedicated his life to the service of his family, his businesses, and his community.

Galen and his wife Hilary were married for 55 years.