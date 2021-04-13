Loading articles...

Benin's president wins re-election in preliminary results

Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 6:34 pm EDT

COTONOU, Benin — President Patrice Talon has been re-elected with a majority of votes cast in Benin’s presidential election, according to provisional results released Tuesday by the national electoral commission.

Talon received more than 86.3% of the votes cast Sunday. Allasane Soumanou got about 11.3% and Corentin Kohou came in third with 2.3%, according to provisional results.

Voter participation stood at about 50%, according to the electoral commission.

The results must now be validated by the constitutional Court.

The runup to Benin’s presidential election was marred by violent demonstrations in the West African nation.

Virgile Ahissou, The Associated Press

