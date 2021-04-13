Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Alberta premier to outline more support for business during COVID health restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 13, 2021 11:44 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2021 at 11:58 am EDT
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to speak this morning on providing more support to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenney promised more aid last week after his government introduced a new round of restrictions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Retailers are limited to 15 per cent customer capacity and restaurants can only offer takeout or curbside service, although patios remain open.
The Opposition NDP says Kenney’s government has failed for a year to properly manage economic supports, saying the money is always too little, too late.
Kenney faces opposition from some quarters — even within his own caucus — to ease up on public-health measures even as the province is recording more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.
He says restrictions on public gatherings need to be in place a bit longer until vaccination rates reach critical mass.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021
The Canadian Press
