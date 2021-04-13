A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 269,702 new vaccinations administered for a total of 8,598,270 doses given. Nationwide, 829,067 people or 2.2 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 22,687.161 per 100,000.

There were 308,300 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 11,411,202 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 75.35 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 21,762 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 112,337 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 214.535 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 144,700 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 28 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.63 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 7,645 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 35,093 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 221.227 per 1,000. In the province, 5.52 per cent (8,764) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 44,265 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 28 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 41,154 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 157,590 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 161.482 per 1,000. In the province, 3.21 per cent (31,294) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 264,790 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 37,541 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 161,663 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 207.25 per 1,000. In the province, 2.04 per cent (15,907) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 211,545 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.42 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 60,229 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,005,106 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 234.333 per 1,000. There were 203,580 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 2,640,267 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.94 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 95,692 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,310,157 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 225.348 per 1,000. In the province, 2.28 per cent (335,262) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 4,506,495 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.45 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 6,509 new vaccinations administered for a total of 291,152 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 211.439 per 1,000. In the province, 4.97 per cent (68,502) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 409,470 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 30 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 7,846 new vaccinations administered for a total of 298,767 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 253.374 per 1,000. In the province, 3.55 per cent (41,821) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 9,800 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 341,785 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 29 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.41 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 38,014 new vaccinations administered for a total of 970,272 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 220.414 per 1,000. In the province, 4.23 per cent (186,156) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,208,955 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.26 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 36,892 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,148,993 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 223.907 per 1,000. In the province, 1.71 per cent (87,785) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 94,920 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,498,430 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 29 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 836 new vaccinations administered for a total of 42,354 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,014.929 per 1,000. In the territory, 42.30 per cent (17,653) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 82.4 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 41,217 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 913.518 per 1,000. In the territory, 36.51 per cent (16,471) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.88 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 373 new vaccinations administered for a total of 23,569 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 608.609 per 1,000. In the territory, 25.25 per cent (9,778) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 62.85 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press