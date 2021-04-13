2 Scarborough COVID-19 vaccine clinics temporarily closing due to vaccine supply

The Scarborough Health Network says two of their COVID-19 vaccine clinics will have to temporarily close due to a shortage of vaccines.

A notice on their website said Centennial College and Centenary hospital clinics will be closing as of Wednesday and will reopen when they receive more vaccines.

Appointments scheduled for those locations will be cancelled and rebooked at the “earliest available opportunity.” Those whose appointments were impacted will be contacted.

“We sincerely apologize for the stress and frustration this will cause to our community,” read the statement.

These two clinics aren’t the only one that have been forced to close due shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

York Region was forced to close their drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland and other mass vaccination clinics in the region are operating with a limited supply after the area experienced a reduction in vaccine supply stemming from delays in the Moderna shipment.

The University Health Network also paused registrations for 18-49 year olds in three hotspot communities for COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to a lack of supply.