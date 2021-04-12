Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN says 34 migrants drown off Djibouti after boat capsizes
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2021 8:19 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 8:28 am EDT
NAIROBI, Kenya — The International Organization for Migration says 34 migrants have died after their boat capsized off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.
IOM regional director Mohammed Abdiker in Twitter posts on Monday said the migrants were being transported by smugglers. He didn’t give further details.
It is not immediately clear what countries the migrants who drowned were from, but many people seek to make the voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia. Fleeing poverty and other difficulties, they often seek to reach first Yemen, and then rich Persian Gulf nations.
In March, at least 20 migrants died after smugglers threw 80 people overboard during a voyage from Djibouti to Yemen.
In October, at least eight migrants drowned after smugglers forced them off a boat near Djibouti. In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia drowned when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen’s coast. And in 2018, at least 30 migrants and refugees died when a boat capsized off Yemen, with survivors reporting gunfire.