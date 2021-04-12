Toronto police seek second suspect in Etobicoke shooting death

Mohamed Hassan, 20, of Toronto, is wanted on First-Degree Murder and Attempted Murder, police said

Police said they are seeking a second suspect they allege is connected to this incident

21-year-old Toronto resident Habil Abdilahi Hassan was killed in a shooting on April 3

Toronto police say they are searching for a second man they allege is connected to a homicide in Etobicoke earlier this month.

On April 3 at around 5:30 p.m., police said two men were driving northbound in a vehicle on Scarlett Road when another vehicle drove up beside them. The occupants of the second car then began shooting at the men in the first car.

The victims’ car was hit by bullets several times and they managed to drive to 35 Trehorne Drive, from where 911 was called, police said.

When police arrived at around 5:40 p.m., they said they found two men with gunshot wounds in the car.

Paramedics said they transported both men to a trauma centre. The first shooting victim was in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The second shooting victim, 21-year-old Toronto resident Habil Abdilahi Hassan died in hospital, police said.

After the initial shooting, police said two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which then became involved in a crash a few blocks north, near Dixon and Scarlett roads. One suspect then fled on foot.

Officers recovered two loaded firearms from the car crash scene, police said.

On Monday, police identified 20-year-old Toronto resident Mohamed Hassan as one of two suspects investigators allege is connected to this incident.

Hassan is wanted for First-Degree Murder and Attempted Murder, police said.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release Monday.

A second man, Antwan Triston James, 18, of Toronto is also sought by police, investigators said. He is wanted on charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

Both men have Canada-wide warrants, police said.

“Investigators continue to urge witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact them,” police said.