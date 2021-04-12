The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, April 12, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11:20 a.m.

Toronto’s top doctor says at the current rate of transmission, the city could see 2,500 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of April.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said today the surging rates are being driven by more transmissible variants of concern.

De Villa says the current record for daily cases in Toronto is 1,642, which was set during the second wave of the pandemic.

She says the city’s vaccination program is expanding but says it still won’t be enough to offset the impact of the variants.

—

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,599 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, none of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by 22, to 630, and 142 people were in intensive care, a rise of three.

The province says it administered 52,705 doses of vaccine in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 1,944,877 doses.

Quebec has reported a total of 304,267 cases of COVID-19 and 10,744 deaths linked to the virus; it has 12,971 active reported cases.

—

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,282 new cases in Toronto, 772 in Peel Region, 564 in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.

The province says it has conducted 47,929 tests since its last daily report.

In total, 1,646 people are hospitalized in Ontario with the disease, including 619 in intensive care; 408 people are on ventilators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press