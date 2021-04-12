Loading articles...

Terry Fox's legacy of resilience resonates during COVID-19 crisis, says brother

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

It was 41 years ago to the day on Monday that Terry Fox dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean at Cape Spear in St. John’s, Nfld., to start his “Marathon of Hope” in support of cancer research.

Fred Fox says his brother wasn’t sure how long the cross-country trek would take, but he knew he had to keep putting one foot in front of the other to reach the finish line.

Terry Fox made it as far as Thunder Bay, Ont., running close to a marathon a day before cancer in his lungs cut his journey short on Sept. 1. He died the following year, a month shy of his 23rd birthday, in June 1981.

His older brother says Terry Fox’s legacy of resilience has renewed resonance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fred Fox says his brother would want Canadians to remember that the crisis is a marathon, not a sprint, and the only way to reach the other side is one step at a time.

He says while our energies may be focused on COVID-19, cancer doesn’t take any breaks, and research can’t either.

The Terry Fox Foundation says more than $850 million has been raised to support its namesake’s mission of funding cancer research.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

