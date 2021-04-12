Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite down as base metals sector falls, U.S. stock markets also down

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Losses in the base metals sector weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.91 points at 19,185.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.81 points at 3,764.79. The S&P 500 index was down 2.95 points at 4,125.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 46.55 points at 13,853.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.67 cents US compared with 79.72 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.05 at US$60.37 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.10 at US$1,737.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

