Province considering closing schools, moving to virtual learning after April break: sources

Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet are discussing the possibility of keeping all schools in Ontario closed to in-person learning for a period of time following the current school break, sources tell 680 NEWS.

Cabinet has not yet voted on the measure so no decision is final.

NEW – Premier Ford and his cabinet are discussing the possibility of keeping all schools in Ontario closed for in-person learning for a period of time following the current school break, sources tell 680NEWS. Cabinet has not yet voted on the measure so no decision is final. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) April 12, 2021

This is a rather unexpected shift, as Stephen Lecce issued a letter to parents on Sunday that wrote all publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools would stay open for in-person learning despite the province’s stay-at-home order.

The April break kicked off today with education set to resume on April 19.

Lecce said Monday that while it is the government’s priority to keep students and the education system safe, he is becoming more concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The province reported a test positivity rate of 9.5 percent, up from 7.7 percent a day ago and 7.8 percent last week. It is the second-highest positivity rate the province has recorded since the start of the pandemic.

There was a rate of 9.7 percent on Dec. 29 and Jan. 4 during the peak of the second wave.

Last week, Lecce said that enhanced safety measures will be put in place to protect students and staff once they return from the April layoff.

“We’re going to be encouraging outdoor education. More outdoor learning where it is possible this Spring and Summer. We know it has helped us in the Fall,” said Lecce at the time.

“We’re going to be strongly urging as much education, experiential outside in our parks, in our playgrounds to make this learning experience possible but safe.”

The Ford government’s decision to shelter schools for in-person learning comes after multiple public health units, most notably in Toronto and Peel, issued a Section 22 order to close all schools for two weeks and move to remote learning only.

Toronto’s top doctor says that at the current rate of transmission the city could see 2,500 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of April.

Medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said Monday the surging rates are being driven by more transmissible variants of concern in the community.

De Villa says the current record for daily cases in Toronto is 1,642 and was set during the second wave of the pandemic.

She says the city is vaccinating more people against the virus but that still won’t be enough to offset the impact of the variants.

De Villa says people are moving less since the new stay-at-home order has come into effect, but not in every part of the city.

Beginning Monday, teachers in identified hot spots in Toronto and Peel are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government is also expanding the number of pharmacies administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over this week.

An additional 700 pharmacies are now offering the vaccine, with another 100 expected to join the immunization campaign by the end of April.

The province reported 217 new COVID-19 in schools today, including 186 in students. 2,629 cases have been recorded in the last 14 days.

With files from The Canadian Press