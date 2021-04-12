Loading articles...

People aged 18-49 in 3 COVID-19 hotspots can now register for vaccine through UHN

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 6:57 pm EDT

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People between the ages of 18-49 in three COVID-19 hotspots can now register for vaccines through the University Health Network (UHN).

The postal codes are:

  • M5V
  • M6E
  • M6H

 

UHN notes that the registration is not an appointment booking system. Once you register, UHN will contact you when an appointment becomes available.

RELATED: Guide to booking a COVID-19 vaccine in the GTA: Who, where and how

Patients, and caregivers of UHN patients, are also eligible to register. A long list of all eligible priority groups is posted on the UHN website. 

The registry is only for people seeking their first vaccine dose, UHN says.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:25 PM
CLEAR: WB QEW app. Trafalgar. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:17 PM
Overcast and dry this evening in #Toronto. Drizzle and fog patches return near midnight and will be in place Tuesda…
Latest Weather
Read more