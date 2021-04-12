People aged 18-49 in 3 COVID-19 hotspots can now register for vaccine through UHN

People between the ages of 18-49 in three COVID-19 hotspots can now register for vaccines through the University Health Network (UHN).

The postal codes are:

M5V

M6E

M6H

UHN notes that the registration is not an appointment booking system. Once you register, UHN will contact you when an appointment becomes available.

Patients, and caregivers of UHN patients, are also eligible to register. A long list of all eligible priority groups is posted on the UHN website.

The registry is only for people seeking their first vaccine dose, UHN says.