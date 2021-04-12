Ontario reports another 4,400 COVID-19 cases, highest positivity rate of 3rd wave

Ontario is reporting 4,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Monday.

There were 47,929 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, down from the over 56,000 completed a day ago.

The province reports a test positivity rate of 9.5 per cent, up from 7.7 a day ago and 7.8 last week. It is the second highest positivity rate the province has reported since the start of the pandemic. There was a rate of 9.7 per cent on Dec. 29 and Jan. 4 during the peak of the second wave.

The province reported a pandemic high 4,456 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday.

There are now 1,646 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19 with 619 in the ICU. It is the highest number of hospitalizations since Jan. 15 and another record-high for ICU patients.

Ontario hospitals started ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures on Monday to ensure they have the capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday that could increase intensive-care unit capacity in Ontario by up to 1,000 patient beds.

There were 74,722 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, 3,214,465 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Ontario is doubling the number of pharmacies involved in the provincial vaccine effort.

The province says 700 new pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots will start offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as this coming week, bringing the total number to 1,400.

It says the expansion will help vaccinate those 55 or older, who are currently the only ones cleared to receive the AstraZeneca shot.

The province says it hopes to add another 100 pharmacies to the vaccine effort by the end of the month.

Some residents of Toronto and Peel Region aged 50 and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Toronto says people who live in hot spot neighbourhoods can book an appointment to get their shot, while Peel has opened the bookings for anyone in the age group.

Toronto says it will begin to administer the vaccine to those residents starting on Monday.

The Ontario government said beginning April 5, people aged 60 and over could book their vaccine appointments in every region.

In a letter issued to parents on Sunday, Stephen Lecce wrote all publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools will remain open for in-person learning despite the province’s stay-at-home order.

The exceptions will be in regions that have directed schools to move to remote learning.

More to come.

With files from the Canadian Press