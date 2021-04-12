Loading articles...

Ontario cabinet considering keeping all schools closed for in-person learning after April break

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 1:09 pm EDT

File photo of an empty classroom with social distancing.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet are discussing the possibility of keeping all schools in the province closed for in-person learning for a period of time following the current school break, sources tell 680 NEWS.

Cabinet has not yet voted on the measure.

More to come

