More than half of Canadians uncomfortable with AstraZeneca shot, poll suggests

A new poll has found that less than half of Canadians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would be comfortable receiving the AstraZeneca shot.

According to the new Angus Reid poll, 41 per cent of respondents said they would accept the shot, while 23 per cent said they would reject a dose from AstraZeneca if it was being offered to them.

The researchers say the level of discomfort was highest among women over the age of 34, with two in five saying they are “extremely uncomfortable” with the idea of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The findings come after weeks of questions, blood clot concerns and changing guidance over who can receive AstraZeneca.

Despite this, the desire to be vaccinated continues to rise with the poll finding 69 per cent of respondents have either had one dose, or would like to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

To date, about 18 per cent of Canadians have recieved at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The poll suggest the response to the vaccine has been overwhelmingly positive.

Nearly 90 per cent of respondents say that getting vaccinated was a very good experience while 11 per cent say it was just okay.

Ontario is doubling the number of pharmacies involved in the provincial vaccine effort.

The province says 700 new pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots will start offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as this coming week, bringing the total number to 1,400.

It says the expansion will help vaccinate those 55 or older, who are currently the only ones cleared to receive the AstraZeneca shot.

The province says it hopes to add another 100 pharmacies to the vaccine effort by the end of the month.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford received his first dose of the AstraZeneca shot on Friday morning in Etobicoke and health minister Christine Elliott received her first dose two weeks ago.

Elliott said she would be getting the shot publicly to help combat vaccine hesitancy and prove to residents that the shot is safe and that it saves lives.

Toronto mayor John Tory received his first AstraZeneca dose on Saturday at a pharmacy in downtown Toronto.

The drugmaker recently updated the efficacy data for its vaccine, saying the shot is 76 per cent effective against mild symptoms of the virus and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease.