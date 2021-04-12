Loading articles...

Microsoft buying Nuance in deal worth $19.7B

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT

NEW YORK — Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion including debt.

Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close this year.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of the Allen express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:03 AM
Good Monday morning! A blocking pattern will be with us for most of the week bringing rounds of showers, clouds and…
Latest Weather
Read more